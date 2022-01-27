Primera edición de IBICUY FEST

espectáculos
Se desarrollará en Ibicuy, localidad ubicada a orillas del río Paraná, en la provincia de Entre Ríos, a tan sólo 180 kilómetros de Buenos Aires. Hermosa zona rural de islas con frondosa vegetación rodeada de arroyos y canales.
Escenario Guardia del Río Paraná Ibicuy, calle Manuel Belgrano entre Almafuerte y Conscripto Giorgi.
Entre otros participarán: VITICUS / VIRGINIA FERREYRA / VILLANOS / SUCIAS ROCKAS / SUBURBIO ROCK / SLAVERY TRIBUTO IRON MAIDEN / SCOTTUS / PULSO CRITICO / MURO / MORGANNA / MAS SOLA QUE CAROLA / LOS DIAS EN MARTE / LLUVIA DE HEROES / KATHAY / TANO ROMANO / INTOXICADOS X JORGE ROSSI / FULGURA / FER PITA / FANTASMAGORIA / EL EXTRANJERO / DO NEURONA / DIO AND HELL / DESPEGATE / LOS PATRIOTAS / CLAUDIO TANO MARCIELLO / CHICOS DE FABRICA / BLUES MOTEL / BARRIOS BAJOS / ASSPERA.
Entradas a través de Passline: https://www.passline.com/eventos/ibicuy-fest
IBICUY FEST - Primera edición. Festival de bandas under y emergentes. Desde el mediodía y hasta el amanecer. Más de 40 bandas - 2 días - Camping exclusivo.